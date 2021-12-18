Kim Kardashian reveals that she passed the baby bar after three attempts and flaunts her figure in a bright blue catsuit.

After failing “three times,” KIM Kardashian has “passed the baby bar exam.”

After two years of studying, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is halfway through the legal process.

Kim, 41, announced on Monday that she had passed her first bar exam with a post on Instagram.

As she stared into a bathroom mirror, the reality star wore a stunning royal blue catsuit with a deep-v neckline and long train.

With her hair slicked back into a bun and massive diamond earrings, the TV personality looked glamorous.

“OMFGGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim captioned her photo.

“When I look in the mirror, I am so proud of the woman I see today,” she exclaimed.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know that this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” the mother of four continued.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again until I got it!!! (I did have COVID on the third attempt with a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses),” she admitted.

Kim went on to say that in California, you have to take “two bar exams,” and that even though “this was just the first one,” it had the “harder pass rate.”

She went on to say that she “was told by top lawyers that this was a near-impossible journey and that it would be much more difficult than the traditional law school route,” but that it was her only option for achieving her goal of becoming an attorney.

