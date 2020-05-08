Kim Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Sent Her Early Mother’s Day Flowers

Talk about a sweet surprise.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and revealed that Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, had sent her an early Mother’s Day bouquet. Specifically, in video footage on her Instagram Story, the KKW Beauty boss noted that the NBA player and her younger sister Kendall Jenner had sent her impressive bouquets of pale pink roses.

“From Kendall and from Tristan, I love you guys,” the mother of four boasted as she showed her 169 million followers the flowers. “Thank you so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise. They really are so beautiful.”

Kim and husband Kanye West are parents to North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (almost 1).

Khloe also shared a picture of flowers on her Friday Instagram Story, but made no mention of the sender.

Still, it’s nice to see that Kim and Tristan are still friendly these days.

As E! readers surely know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and True Thompson‘s dad had a falling out amid his highly publicized split from Khloe.

Since then, the two have made amends, with Kim even cheering on Tristan at one of his basketball games.

“I was literally up going, ‘Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!'” North’s mom admitted during season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Like, embarrassing myself and like, Lebron [James] right there and all the Lakers.”

Not to mention, we’re sure this surprise meant the world to Kim, who previously declared on Instagram that she was missing her family.

“I miss my sisters,” Kim wrote alongside a picture of herself, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

As we previously reported, Kim and her famous family are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. And, of course, Kanye’s wife has urged her followers to do the same.

“PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” Kim relayed on social media back in March. “We will all get through this! #TogetherApart”

Although the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t together during this time, we’re happy to see that they’re still thinking of each other.