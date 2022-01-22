Kim Kardashian runs on the treadmill after being’stressed’ by ex-husband Kanye West’s threat to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**.’

After’stressing’ over ex-husband Kanye West threatening to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s a**,’ Kim Kardashian runs on the treadmill.

After her ex-husband Kanye West threatened to “kick” her new boyfriend’s “a**” in a new track, Kim Kardashian revealed she’s turning to exercise.

On Friday, the 41-year-old posted a video of her feet running on a treadmill to her Instagram story.

The KUWTK star is seen wearing a pair of simple black leggings and neon orange-detailed trainers as she tackles the machine in the short video captioned “cardio.”

Kim’s workout comes after it was revealed that her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has hired extra security following her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s threat to “kick his a**” in a new diss track.

The SNL comedian, according to RadarOnline, took Kanye’s threats seriously, but he’s more concerned about Ye’s devoted fans and followers.

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye,” a source told Radar, “but he is concerned about Kanye’s massive fanbase.”

“His ardent admirers pay attention to his songs and act on them.

Pete now employs security as a result of this.”

Even when he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande, the 28-year-old appears to have never needed a security detail.

The source insisted, however, that Kim is on a different level of celebrity, which has changed “the reality of his situation.”

“Pete has become a superstar, which comes at a cost,” the source continued.

“

He still wants to be low-key and hang out with his friends, but his situation has changed.”

And, as evidenced by his new song, Pete appears to be on Kanye’s diss list.

A snippet of the song, which Ye co-wrote with The Game, was recently leaked, and it features Ye slamming his ex’s new man.

The new song, titled Eazy, was leaked on social media earlier this month, and in the lyrics, Kim’s ex made a direct reference to her new beau, Pete.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped at one point.

Kanye’s new girl, actress Julia Fox, is said to have joined in on the slam.

On Twitter, a fan account shared a snippet of “Julia’s vocals,” claiming that the 31-year-old “participated in Easy.”

According to reports, the Uncut Gems star’s voice can be heard saying “Who?”

“God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped.

Julia is reportedly listed as one of the credited vocals in an image of the background vocals shared by another fan account.

……

Latest News from Infosurhoy.