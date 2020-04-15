Kim Kardashian Says North West Is “Running the House” After Hilarious Video Interruption

North West is the queen of the West household.

Speaking with Refinery29, Kim Kardashian shared that her fiery 6-year-old is “running the house” while she, Kanye West and their children practice social distancing.

“I can’t get away from her,” she told the outlet. “She’s running the house, or so she thinks she is.”

North’s presence has definitely been felt by fans in recent days. When Kim was taping her “Quarantine Glam” tutorial for her beauty brand KKW Beauty, the eldest of the West bunch made an adorable cameo in the video. Popping in to ask her if it was time for P.E., North stayed in the frame and weighed in on how she wanted to break a sweat while her famous mom blended in her concealer.

Waiting until North finally left the room, the mom of four turned to the camera and said, “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

And recently, North hilariously crashed the SKIMS founder’s social distancing PSA. As Kim informed fans on the importance of flattening the curve and staying inside, North interrupted by voicing her own opinions. “I want out…” she said off-camera, to which Kim replied, “You went outside to your backyard and that’s totally fine.”

Addressing the camera after telling North to stop jumping on the bed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked, “Trust me, I want to get out—more than you know. It’s really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones.” This didn’t sit well with North, who quipped back, “You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends.” Humored by her daughter’s response, Kim simply said, “Facts.”

While on the topic of family with Refinery29, Kim also gushed over her recent KKW Fragrance collaboration with her mom Kris Jenner, noting that every aspect of their new fragrance is a homage to the famous momager.

“I wanted to give [my mom] something that I felt was really ‘her’ and that she would be proud of,” she explained, adding that their fragrance packaging holds a special meaning. “That bottle really represents a mother and daughter bond. When we were deciding the bottle shape, it was between this one or just a circular shape, but I really liked this idea that represented my mom and her children.”

As for the KKW X Kris perfume’s woody-white floral scent, Kim shared that “it’s [Kris] wrapped up into a bottle.”