Kim Kardashian Says She Loves Tristan Thompson “Like a Brother” After Cheating Drama

There’s nothing but love between Kim Kardashianand Tristan Thompson.

Yes, Kim and the basketball star have feuded in the past, but the Skims owner is choosing to put her personal feelings aside for the sake of sister Khloe Kardashian and niece True Thompson.

Kim proved her maturity in the 18th season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians by meeting with her sister’s former ex, who cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Tristan met up with Kim, her friends Simon Huck, La La, Winnie Harlow and Jonathan Cheban, much to their dismay. “Tristan is True’s dad,” she explains to the table. “So regardless of whatever, he’s connected for life, we can’t change that.”

And, to the surprise of many on social media, their dinner went well. Kim tweeted during the finale, “I actually LOVE Tristan now like a brother FR! We totally bonded and worked through our issues and love him.”

Tristan himself hasn’t been tweeting, but Khloe told her followers that he was watching the premiere with her, which made for some slightly awkward moments.

“I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!!” she joked.

And despite Kim saying her dinner with Tristan was calm and casual, Khloe begs to differ. She tweeted that even though she wasn’t there, she still felt “tense” just watching it all unfold!

Nonetheless, Khloe insists she and the pro basketball player are able to see past the drama in order to focus on what’s more important. She says doing so is “hard” but she finds the end result of co-parenting “so rewarding.”

“Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there,” she praises.

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here!