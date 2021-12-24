Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Others Took a Social Media Break

Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Other Celebrities Who Took a Social Media Break

Taking a break from cyberspace, where total chaos reigns, is the best way for some celebrities to find peace.

Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Sarah Hyland have all taken time away from social media to refresh their minds, mentions, and search histories.

When trolls get to her, the “Bad Liar” singer, who was once the most followed person on Instagram, likes to take a break from the internet.

“I haven’t had any social media on my phone in two years,” she said during an Instagram Live in October 2020.

“I use the platform to make sure I approve and write what I want to write, but I don’t look at it and it isn’t on my phone.”

Despite the fact that the former Disney star had a large number of fans, she also had a number of detractors who made it difficult for her to enjoy the apps.

“Every day I felt like, ‘Why am I doing this?'” she explained.

“These words hurt me, they add nothing to my life, and they’re lies.”

So that’s how I dealt with it: I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to leave this because I don’t think it’s helping me at all.’

Even Kardashian, who is known for her Instagram prowess, has taken breaks from the platform.

She didn’t log into her accounts for three months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016.

Since then, the founder of Skims has altered her posting style and no longer uses Instagram Stories in real time.

“I learned from a bad experience when I was robbed that people really knew my every move,” she said at a November 2019 New York Times conference.

“They knew what I had, where I was, and what I was doing, and that changed the way I posted.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star now takes a breather before revealing her personal life to her fans.

“I still want people to feel like they’re with me on that journey,” she said.

“However, I’m thinking of filming something and then posting it 30 minutes later after I’ve left.”

