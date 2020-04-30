Kim Kardashian shares intimate photos of her four children with Vogue

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian has given fans a look at what life is like inside her Hidden Hills, California mansion with her four children.

The 39-year-old reality TV star shared her intimate images with the special June/July issue of Vogue that also includes over 150 contributors. One of them is her sister Kendall Jenner.

‘We’re in the theater room,’ the KKW Beauty mogul said. ‘That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately.’

The wife of Kanye West added, ‘The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor.

‘My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem.’

Kim is beautifully made up as she wears a grey top and pants with her dark hair in a long braid. Her kids are North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months.

She and her kids are sitting on a wide taupe colored sofa against a beige wall.

Kendall is also seen in the feature. The 24-year-old catwalk vet was in a tank top as she reads a book in three dark and grainy images.

‘This is my happy place, reading in my home in front of my new James Turrell piece that I’m very proud of,’ she wrote.

‘Turrell is an artist I’ve wanted in my home for a long time, not only for the beauty of his work but for the purpose. His pieces are meant to be meditative.

‘They make me feel calm and help put my mind at ease—I’m usually listening to one of the many ambient playlists I have.

‘I believe, especially in the current climate, that keeping a good mental state is important. Identify all the little things that mean the most to you, and embrace them.’

Gisele Bundchen, who is married to football star Tom Brady, shared an image where she was doing yoga with daughter Vivian, aged seven, while in Costa Rica.

‘I feel this is a very important time to go inward and reflect on what is most important,’ noted the Brazilian.

‘I have been reflecting a lot on my life; on how I can be the best version of myself and share, with others, things that have helped me … taking time to meditate, working out, doing breathwork when I feel more anxious, and spending quality time with my kids. My daughter, Vivi, is in this photo with me!’ said the Devil Wears Prada actress.

Ashley Graham was on a farm in Nebraska with her newborn Isaac who was born in January.

‘My husband, Justin, my son, and I have been out here on my aunt’s farm,’ the supermodel said.

‘Being here means so much to me. This is where I would come every summer to see my family and be with my cousins. The most important thing has been remembering to “fear not.” Turn your TV off, get off social media, and remember not just to think positively, but to speak it, too.’

Lizzo was seen in front of her large, beautiful crystals.

‘I have my crystals that I charge, and I have my single-note bell, and I have this flute; it’s called a toot. I light sage, or I light Palo Santo or a candle or anything that can bring some sort of texture into the air, she said.

‘Then I just like to sit and connect with people. I know a lot of people use meditation as a form of calming down and centering themselves, but recently I’ve been using meditation as a form of connectivity, to where it’s like I can mindfully and metaphysically connect with all of the people in the world. You know what I mean?”

The hitmaking singer then said: ‘I’ve been using meditation as a form of bringing myself closer to everybody and to the heart of the world, and it’s really worked. It’s really worked for me.’

‘The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed lives, disrupted economies, and changed daily existence as we know it. It has also shown us how strong we can be, and how creative, even in isolation,’ the introduction for the article began.

‘For this portfolio, part of our special June/July issue, we asked designers, photographers, artists, editors, models (and a few celebrities we love) to show us what their lives have looked like these past weeks.

‘The result? An extraordinary document of self-expression, and a reminder of the resilience of hope.’

Annie Leibovitz, Adut Akech and Cindy Sherman are also in the article.

So are Florence Pugh, Hunter Schafer, Juergen Teller, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Steven Klein, Virgil Abloh and others.

Vogue’s June/July 2020 issue will be available on newsstands nationwide May 23rd (NOTE: newsstand date may be delayed due to COVID-19)