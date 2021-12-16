Kim Kardashian shares text messages from her nephew Mason, who warns her daughter North not to go live on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian shares text messages from her nephew Mason, who warns her daughter North about going live on TikTok.

Mason Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, told Kim Kardashian the day after North went live on TikTok that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for his cousin to do that.

“Hi I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” the KKW Beauty founder, 41, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 14, in response to a text from her nephew.

“I did the exact same thing as she did, I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said,” the adolescent said, adding that his cousin could “regret” his actions.

To be safe, just in case.”

Kim gushed to her followers about how “mature” Kourtney and Scott Disick’s son has become, calling him an “insightful king.”

“I appreciate you keeping an eye on Mason.”

And I agree,” the author of Selfish replied.

“I don’t think she’ll do it again because she felt bad, but it might be beneficial if you talk to her about it.”

Mason stated that he would “love to” talk to his younger cousin and that the conversation could take place “the next time” he visits.

“I would love that! Thank you!” his aunt wrote. “Sleep over soon?” he wondered.

On Monday, December 13, North went live on TikTok, announcing that she would be giving her followers a “house tour.” When North went into Kim’s room and said, “Mom, I’m live,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, “No, stop.”

You are not permitted to do so.”

Mason debunked rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were “back together” in an Instagram Live in March 2020.

The little one made a TikTok after his account was deleted.

“I became a worldwide sensation.”

“If I kept it up, I’d have 2.7 million by now,” he said on the app at the time.

“People can be so mean” in the comments, Kourtney said in her own Instagram Live, adding, “[He] didn’t ask us.”

He isn’t in possession of a cellphone.

For school, he has an iPad and a computer.

Scott and I were just thinking, “He’s ten.”

