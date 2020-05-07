Kim Kardashian shows off her hourglass figure in a bikini as she hits the beach in Malibu

Kim Kardashian recently revealed on her Instagram stories that she works out before 7 am every morning at home with her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara even though she is self-isolating from COVID-19.

And the hard work has definitely paid off as the 39-year-old KKW makeup mogul and reality TV star looked better than ever in new images from Tuesday where she was seen in a bikini at a beach house in Malibu that she is renting.

The wife of Kanye West with whom she has four children – North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nearly one – showed off her tiny waistline and toned arms in a suit that flattered her petite 5ft3in frame. This is the first time in months the star has been seen outside her home.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Kim shared an image of Kanye – whom she reportedly been experiencing tension with – snuggling with their daughters North and Chicago.

While on the beach, Kim’s swimsuit was a sparkly wine-colored two piece by Hunza G with a bra top and briefs that rode high on her hips and showed off her hourglass shape. The cost is $180.

While most people have been overdoing the sweets and cocktails during this pandemic which has claimed over 70K lives in the US, Kim seems to have stuck to her protein heavy diet as she had a very trim frame.

The SKIMS founder added brown sunglasses and large earrings in a matte gold that looked like two fiery suns.

The mother of four wore her hair slicked back and she had little curls of hair by her ears for a 1960s look. And the cover girl was beautifully made up with pink blush and a light, frosty pale pink lipstick.

Kim looked ready for a photo shoot as he was seen on a balcony and walking down wood steps.

At one point she took a phone call on her cell. Later, the sister of Khloe and Kourtney put a white towel around her waist.

The family has been spending self-isolation in their Hidden Hills, California home, and they have plenty of space to roam as there is a large lawn, a swimming pool and a game room.

They also have a home in Wyoming that is a massive ranch with acres of land.

But this week she was been by the beach as she took in the warm temperatures of Southern California after a chilly winter.

It’s been reported that while Kanye has been busy working on his craft while in self-isolation, Kim has been annoyed that she has been left looking after their four children.

‘Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves,’ a source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple ‘have been arguing a lot during the quarantine’.

While Kanye keeps busy ‘creating’, Kim is being mostly left to take charge of their four children.

Indeed she is said to feel that ‘all the parenting duties are falling on her.’

While the couple usually has plenty of paid help – nannies, maids and personal chefs – it is not known if they have been forced to reduce their staffing amid California’s Shelter At Home order.

It has also been reported by E! News that the rapper gave Kim a ‘break’ by taking all four kids to Wyoming for a while.

DailyMail.com reached out to a representative of the couple for comment.

In April she told The View it has been hard parenting during the pandemic. ‘Being at home with four kids…if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one—that is out the door. It’s really tough. Really tough.’

She continued: ‘My newfound respect for teachers—it’s like, they deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.’

Kim has not been photographed in public since she was in France for Paris Fashion Week on April 5.

Last week the KUWTK star shared what her morning workouts are like and they seem far from easy with three sets of ’60 ab crunches and 20 dumbbell hammer curls,’ among other repetitions.

She does ‘3 rounds of 30 barbell bicep curls, 20 dumbbell hammer curls, 20 barbell skull crushers, 20 dumbbell skull crushers and 60 ab crunches,’ according to one Instagram Stories snap.

In two images Kim’s feet can be seen as she wears sneakers for her workout.

There is workout equipment on the floor like dumbbells. Kim has a gym in her Hidden Hills, California mansion and also one at the Wyoming ranch.

She has been working out via FaceTime with her personal trainer Melissa. And the trainer has also come to her home as she was seen over 10 feet away on tennis court where they did 100 lunges last week.

The Dash Dolls star also shared a look at the new fitness book Alcantara has come out with. The TV star even wrote the foreword.

‘We really connected when I saw her before and after pictures on Instagram,’ said Kim.

The petite wonder also called her ‘open and motivating.’

‘She has been here at my house every morning at 5:45 am ready for workouts,’ added the Selfish author.

‘This book gives you a while workout plan, a whole calendar, with food options and her whole story on where she got to now and I am so proud of her.

‘I cannot wait to read this and for you guys to read it, go get it.’

Even though these new bikini snaps from Malibu are the first photos taken of Kim in public, she has been treating fans to plenty of sultry snaps on Instagram.

On Monday she uploaded a trio of beguiling photographs.

The author was seen in a very racy gold halter swimsuit with hip cutouts that leave absolutely nothing to the imagination.

In the gallery of images, Kim sat on the edge of a beachside veranda at sunset.

She was perched in the impossibly tiny bathing suit that was essentially sideless – the garment was cinched together with just two straps all the way up at her ribcage.

Kim’s nether regions were covered with a narrow strip of gold fabric in the photos, and she wore a glitzy diamond choker at the neck.

The mother-of-four’s extreme hourglass curves pour from the swimsuit in the images.

Kardashian’s hair was styled into a pair of pigtail cornrow braids, which she is seen handling in the first picture. Her makeup look for the shoot was heavy on mascara and foundation, completed with a soft matte nude lip.

Kim captioned the spread with one word, ‘Sunbeams’.