Kim Kardashian, Simu Liu, and Others Open Up About Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts

Kim Kardashian, Simu Liu, and Other Celebrities Reveal Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts

Satisfying a dream! Icons ranging from Harry Styles to Betty White have graced the stage of Saturday Night Live, and many of the show’s celebrity guests have gushed about reaching the impressive career milestone.

“I can’t believe I’m hosting Saturday Night Live; I don’t think many of you realize I’m 88 and a half years old,” the late Golden Girls star said during her monologue in May 2010.

“For a variety of reasons, it’s fantastic to be here.

I starred in my first live sitcom, Life of Elizabeth, in 1952, and we didn’t want to do it live because we didn’t know how to tape things back then.

As a result, I’m not sure what this show’s justification is.”

White’s hosting debut on the late-night show was made possible by a viral Facebook campaign, which she made note of in her opening remarks, saying, “I have so many people to thank for being here, but I really have to thank Facebook.”

I had no idea what Facebook was when I first heard about the campaign to have me host Saturday Night Live.

And now that I know what it is, I must say that it appears to be a complete waste of time.”

Although the Proposal actress died in December 2021, she was far from the only first-time SNL host to have a good time.

In October 2021, Kim Kardashian made headlines when she mocked several of her sisters and roasted her estranged husband, Kanye West, stepmother Caitlyn Jenner, ex-NFL player OJ Simpson, and mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL,” the Skims founder wrote alongside a screenshot of the cast list shortly after her season 47 hosting gig was announced.

“I’m hosting Saturday Night Live!”

