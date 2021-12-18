Kim Kardashian suggests wearing her new Skims Bodysuit with her ex Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers.

Kim Kardashian suggests wearing her new Skims Bodysuit with Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers, which she owns.

Kim Kardashian, ever the style icon, decided to show her 270 million Instagram followers how she would wear pieces from her upcoming All-in-One Skims collection.

And get this: she suggests wearing the onsie with ex-Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers.

On Friday, December 17, the 41-year-old fashion designer used Instagram Stories to show how she would wear a few pieces from the new line, which will be available on December 21.

She paired the square-neck jumpsuit with “a regular hoodie, some glasses, and sneakers,” rather than the chic gloves and heels she wore with some of the bodysuits and high boots and puffer jackets she wore with others.

The shoes in question are unmistakably from West’s line, despite the fact that she didn’t mention it by name.

Because, despite the fact that the two are no longer together (Kardashian asked the court to declare her legally single earlier this month), she is still on good terms with the rapper, they are the QNTM style and are available for resale at (dollar)250.

In addition, when it comes to fashion, West’s clout is unrivaled.

In fact, when Kardashian accepted her award for Fashion Icon at the People’s Choice Awards this month, she gave a special shoutout to West, explaining that her break into the world of couture fashion was largely due to West’s connections in the industry.

“Thank you to Zac Posen, who dressed me and drove me to my first CFDA Awards, and to all of the amazing designers who believed in me, like Ricardo Tisci and Olivier Rousteing.”

In her speech, she joked, “Well, [they]were probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

“I owe Kanye a debt of gratitude for introducing me to the world of fashion in the first place.”

I was completely enamored with the world of fashion.”

For a long time, the couple’s relationship has been defined by a shared appreciation for good looks.

In fact, during a November interview with Drink Champs, West admitted that styling the star was how he first courted her.

,.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Kim Kardashian Recommends Styling Her New Skims Bodysuit With Ex Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers