Kim Kardashian thanks a plastic surgeon for ‘keeping her young’ after she ‘wanted a facelift’ during her romance with Pete Davidson.

Just months after admitting she’ll have a facelift by the age of 55, KIM Kardashian expressed her gratitude to the plastic surgeon who keeps her looking young.

The reality star, 41, wished Dr. Simon Ourian, the founder of Beverly Hills’ Epione skin care clinic, a happy birthday in a selfie.

“Happy birthday to the man who keeps me looking so young!” she wrote.

“Seriously, aside from being an artist who sees things in a unique way, you are such a wonderful person and friend.”

Kim hinted at a nip tuck in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale in June.

Earlier in the season, Kim asked each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to choose something from their journey on the show that meant a lot to them.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, then offered to film each family member discussing their TV experience with a handheld video recorder, which they could watch 14 years later in 2035.

Kim exclaimed, “Oh my god, I’m going to be 55 when we watch this?”

“Holy s**t, by then I’ll probably have a facelift.”

Kim is currently involved in a love triangle with Pete Davidson, 28, of Saturday Night Live, and her estranged husband Kanye West, 44.

Pete has met Kim’s family, so their romance is real.

Earlier in the week, Kanye, with whom Kim filed for divorce in February, begged her to return to him during a huge stadium show with Drake.

“I need you to run back to me right now,” he rapped, before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”