Kim Kardashian Thinks She’s “Annoyed” Husband Kanye West By Doing This at Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have different social distancing styles.

During her interview with CBS This Morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave host Gayle King an update on how her family of six has been holding up and joked that she’s starting to get on the rapper’s nerves.

“I thought that he’d have a harder time with [social distancing], but he really does love staying home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids,” she shared. “I think this time, we’re just trying to take advantage of it and be positive. I probably annoyed him organizing every last thing in the house.”

As for how the longtime couple’s four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, are faring, the KKW Beauty mogul said that they’re keeping busy with tons of fun activities.

“We’ve watched every single movie under the sun,” she said. “We’re doing drawing classes, everything you can imagine to keep the kids busy.”

Still on the topic of social distancing, Kim stressed the importance of staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think that it’s extremely irresponsible for anyone to not take this seriously,” she said. “The sooner we do this, the sooner we can go see our friends and family again.”

On March 19, the SKIMS founder shared a similar message to her followers on Instagram and urged them all practice social distancing. Sharing a throwback picture of her and her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kim wrote, “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

She added, “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” Kim’s message continued. “We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

In addition to staying indoors, Kim has made charitable contributions to provide aid to those affected by the virus. On Monday, she announced that her shapewear company SKIMS will be donating $1 million to bring relief to mothers and children affected by this pandemic. Additionally, the brand will also be donating 20% of all proceeds from the Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, a charity that helps feed impoverished kids.

Kanye also made a donation to L.A.’s Dream Center, which is a faith-based organization that provides services to underserved communities. Like her older sister, Kylie Jenner donated $1 million towards coronavirus relief efforts in order to give medical workers the supplies and protective gear they need to help those in need.

See how other stars are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic here.