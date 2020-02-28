Kim Kardashian throws a punch as fight with Kourtney gets physical

Kim Kardashian gave fans a hint at the drama to come in Keeping Up With The Kardashians as she spoke about a ‘violent’ first episode of season 18.

And as the premiere date approaches Kris Jenner shared a sneak peek of what goes down between Kim and Kourtney as their sibling rivalry reaches new levels.

In a very dramatic clip Kim and Kourtney get physical with Kim punching her as have yet another argument.

It’s not clear what triggers this new fight but Kourtney, 40, appears to provoke Kim, 39, as she is seen throwing her coconut water at her before getting in her face and asking: ‘You’ve got nothing to say?’

The Skims designer then stands up and snaps, ‘Don’t ever come at me like that!’ before lunging at her older sister, seemingly throwing a punch.

Kourtney is seen quickly ducking down to avoid Kim’s fist.

The scene then cuts to the final part of the clip with Kendall talking to someone, and commenting ‘buttons have been pushed’.

Kris Jenner posted the clip on her Instagram page telling her fans in the caption: ‘#KUWTK is back and we’re taking over your Thursdays! New season starts March 26 only on E! @kuwtk.

The video opens with Khloe and Kourtney bickering in the kitchen.

‘Why do you have to have an attitude?’ Khloe says to Kourtney who replies, ‘Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours.

Kourtney is seen casually sipping coffee and leaving the room as Khloe snaps ‘Then don’t talk about it in front of me.’

In another scene Khloe looks incredulous as she talks to Kim on the phone who tells her she just invited her cheating ex Tristan Thompson to dinner.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on March 26.

Some fans are surprised to see Kourtney is still on the E! show after seemingly being done with it at the end of season 17 after falling out with her siblings over her lack of interest in filming her personal life.

And the reality star responded to a confused fan on Monday after posted about filming the series in her Instagram stories.

‘So we’re eating gluten & continuing KUWTK okay kourt do your thaaang,’ the fan wrote, to which Kourtney replied simply ‘balance’ along with an emoji of scales.

Earlier this month Kim spoke to attorney Laura Wasser on her podcast All’s Fair, and joked she may need an attorney as things get ‘a little violent’ with her sibling on the first episode of season 18.

‘I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out’ Kim told Laura.

‘It gets a lot worse before it gets better,’ Kim teased. ‘But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.’

‘Our family’s never dealt with this before,’ she added before Laura pressed jokingly, ‘Was it like a Megxit?’

‘No it wasn’t, it was a little… violent,’ Kim replied.

Kim and Khloe confronted Kourtney about having to pick up the slack when it came to moments when Kourtney refused to shoot.

Kourtney complained in the season 17 finale: ‘It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,

‘I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.’