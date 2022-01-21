Kim Kardashian wears a pink sports bra, leggings, and sneakers to the gym, channeling Pete Davidson’s laid-back style.

In a series of sultry Instagram photos, Kim, 41, flaunted her athletic wear.

In the first photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was wearing pink leggings and a matching sports bra and pouted her lips at the camera.

The reality star posed inside an elevator in the second photo, holding a water bottle in her hand.

The E! star took a mirror selfie in the middle of an empty gym as the series progressed.

Kim walked down the stairwell with her back to the camera.

The series came to a close with a closeup of the TV star’s sneakers.

“Always,” Kim wrote alongside a heart and peace fingers emoji.

Pete, 28, has kept a laid-back style with his casual wardrobe while Kim’s relationship with her new man has heated up.

Since they kissed during the Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the two have been together.

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, 44.

Kanye West appears to have moved on with his new relationship with actress Julia Fox, 31, but he also needed to let off steam, according to reports.

The new couple’s relationship is mentioned in Kante’s song Eazy, which includes a threat aimed at The Suicide Squad actor.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye raps in the song, which also features The Game.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former partners.

The KUWTK star recently flaunted her slim waist while wearing a new SKIMS bodysuit.

The SKIMS founder shared the flowers she received from designer Jeff Leatham on her Instagram Story.

Gardenias are her “favorite thing in the world,” according to the TV personality.

She then used this sweet opportunity to promote her new “outdoor collection from SKIMS,” which was just released.

In the video, Kim then tries on a tight bodysuit.

She flaunted plenty of cleavage while posing in the outfit and used the devil horns filter throughout the video.

“I wore these yesterday and…I’m obsessed,” Kim said of the shoes.

She went on to show off more of Jeff’s gifts, who is also known for his…

