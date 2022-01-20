Kim Kardashian wears a sultry SKIMS bodysuit while on a private jet flight with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian wears a sultry SKIMS bodysuit on a private jet trip with Pete Davidson, removing her makeup.

KIM Kardashian looked stunning in a SKIMS bodysuit and no makeup while flying on a private jet.

Pete Davidson, her boyfriend, “encourages her to wear whatever she wants,” so the 41-year-old has been dressing more casually lately.

Kim was photographed on a private jet wearing a gray shorts-style bodysuit in a new SKIMS photo.

She made double peace signs and a pouty duck face for the camera, wearing very little makeup.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and styled in flattened, messy waves.

A pair of black-and-gray sneakers and a cropped gray zip-up completed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s casual ensemble.

“Such a badass,” one fan said of the new image.

“Yas Kimmy!” exclaimed a second.

“She’s gorg!” exclaimed another.

“Throw it on and go: @KimKardashian wears the Outdoor Mid Thigh Bodysuit and Fleece Zip Up in Pacific,” the caption read.

The item is “available now,” according to the SKIMS account, and fans are eager to get their hands on it.

The outfit was dubbed “fire” and “so stunning,” and they said they “absolutely love it.”

“Copping this!” wrote one.

“I want some Skims!” said another.

Since dating Pete, the reality star has been dressing in a more casual style.

Fans have noticed the new couple wearing more casual clothing and going on more laid-back dates than they were used to seeing from Kim’s previous relationship with Kanye West.

Pete encourages his girlfriend to “wear whatever she wants” when they spend time together because he wants her to feel completely at ease with him, a source told PageSix.

Another source said this is one of the reasons Kim is “super happy and relaxed” with him because he “doesn’t care about appearances or being cool.”

“Kim feels no pressure to be anything other than herself with Pete,” the source continued.

According to the insider, Kim “admires” the Saturday Night Live comedian’s “grounded” lifestyle, which has helped her “bring out the best” in her, especially when compared to her ex.

He simply wishes for her to be at ease during their outings so that they can be “relaxed” together and she can be “herself.”

Earlier this month, the two went on a shopping date to an outlet mall.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her comedian beau had a date at the Camarillo Premium Outlets, according to The Sun.

Deux Moi was the first to report on the outing, which saw the two…

