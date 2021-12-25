Kim Kardashian wears flannel pajamas inside a (dollar)60 million mansion with her daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3.

Kim Kardashian wears flannel pajamas inside her (dollar)60 million mansion with daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3.

With her two daughters, KIM Kardashian ditched the elegant glamour for a comfy casual Christmas look.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West snubbed her ex-husband Kanye West by leaving him out of the family holiday photos.

Kim, 41, shared a video of her and her daughter North opening presents on TikTok.

For a day of fun, the reality star braided both her oldest daughter’s and daughter Chicago’s hair, while all three girls wore comfy pajama sets.

The TV personality ditched her formal attire for a more laid-back Christmas look while spending time with her family.

“Merry Christmas,” Kim and North captioned their collaborative video.

On Friday night, Kourtney hosted a formal Christmas Eve celebration at her (dollar)8 million mansion, which was captured in an intimate clip.

Despite having to scale back the normally lavish event, the family dressed up and got into the holiday spirit.

Khloe, 37, Kylie, 24, Kim, 41, Kendall, 26, and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan gathered at Kourtney’s Hidden Hills mansion for an intimate Christmas Eve party.

The sisters wore their best gowns for the evening and shared photos and videos of the lovely gathering.

The Kardashians made sure to bring their entire brood of ten children all of the holiday cheer by hiring Santa Claus as the main attraction of their celebration.

Saint was filmed walking through Kourtney’s foyer to the living room as Stormi, True, Saint, and Chicago raced after calling his name, according to Khloe.

“How are you doing?” Santa inquired as the group stared at him in awe.

Kim took photos of her older sister’s stunning decor, which included a contentious indoor forest of SEVEN Christmas trees decked out in twinkling lights and red roses.

Before panning outside to Kourtney’s extravagant outdoor light display, she made sure to capture the centerpiece table, which featured a massive gingerbread house, candles, and rose bouquet.

Despite his blossoming relationship with SNL’s Pete Davidson, the beauty mogul did not attend the glitzy event and instead returned to his hometown of New York.

Kim snubbed her ex-husband Kanye, with whom she shares four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

For a family holiday photoshoot, the mother of four posed alongside her sisters and all of their children, but Kanye was absent.

Kim’s Skims red-brown fuzzy loungewear was worn by the entire group.

To ensure that every pairing was covered, the Kardashian family took turns cycling in and out of photos.

In a few shots, all of the kids were gathered around a cute cousin…

