Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s Outlet Mall Date is Roasted by Fans

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s romance is causing a lot of interest among fans.

The famous couple was spotted at an outlet mall in California after beginning the New Year with a vacation to the Bahamas together.

The following are some of the most hilarious fan reactions to the casual date.

In the month of January,

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson were spotted at the Camarillo Premium Outlets mall in California on October 10th, according to Page Six.

On the date, they were escorted by their bodyguards.

“They were in Camarillo on Saturday and stopped into the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to get caramel apples and frozen bananas, like she always does when she’s out there,” a source told People. “They were in Camarillo on Saturday and stopped into the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to get caramel apples and frozen bananas, like she always does when she’s out there.”

The founder of SKIMS was dressed entirely in black, including his pants, jacket, sunglasses, and face mask.

Davidson, who usually dresses in neon or pastels, wore dark colors to blend in with the mall crowd.

North West (@norisblackbook) shared this.

Kardashian West and Davidson have gone on a number of casual dates, including seeing the latest Spider-Man film at a Staten Island public theater.

Given that the reality star is a billionaire and Davidson’s net worth is around (dollar)8 million, their laid-back date night choices are a little surprising.

The outlet mall date was hilariously roasted in an Instagram post by the popular social media account “Nori’s Black Book.”

The parody account is written from the perspective of Kardashian West’s oldest daughter, North West, who goes by the nickname Nori, who is 8 years old.

“Hey guys, I wanted to address the reports that mommy was seen shopping with her new friend at an outlet mall,” the account owner captioned a screenshot of a paparazzi photo of Kardashian West and Davidson at the shopping center.

“I do not condone outlet mall shopping now, nor have I ever condoned outlet mall shopping,” the caption continued.

“Her actions do not reflect who I am or what I stand for.”

That’s fine if her friend wants to spend his SNL check at the Michael Kors outlet on her, but I’m not interested and it has nothing to do with me.”

On days when Kim and Pete went shopping, they went to the outlet mall…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North West (@norisblackbook)