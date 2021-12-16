Kim Kardashian West Responds to Allegations of Blackfishing

Kim Kardashian West Responds to Blackfishing Charges

Throughout her decades in the spotlight, Kim Kardashian West has been accused of blackfishing numerous times.

Here’s what the reality star had to say about cultural appropriation and why she thinks braided hairstyles are acceptable for her.

When a non-black person uses aspects of black culture, such as hairstyles, clothing, and slang, this is referred to as blackfishing.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has previously been chastised for appropriating black culture.

Fans have previously criticized the Kardashian-Jenners for excessive tanning, sporting grills, and wearing braids in their hair.

Blackfishing may also apply to their alleged plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, such as lip or butt enhancements.

The family has been accused of purposefully being racially ambiguous in order to appeal to a wider demographic.

They benefit from the use of styles pioneered by black women, who have been persecuted for wearing similar styles or displaying their natural features.

In a Dec. video, Kim Kardashian West responded to criticism for blackfishing.

i-D’s 13th interview

“Of course, I would never do anything to appropriate any culture,” the founder of SKIMS stated.

“However, I understand the backlash I’ve received in the past for wearing my hair in braids.”

Her half-black daughter, she continued, enjoys matching hairstyles with her.

“To be honest, it usually stems from my daughter’s request that we do our hair in the same style.

And I’ve had these conversations with her where I’ve said things like, “Hey, maybe this hairstyle would look better on you than on me.”

Hair braiding is also a part of Armenian culture, according to Kardashian West.

“However, Armenia has a long history of braiding hair, and people forget that I am also Armenian.”

The reaction to Kardashian West’s defense has been mixed on social media.

Some people think it’s fine for the reality star to wear braids or incorporate other aspects of black culture, while others are offended and explain why it’s not acceptable.

“Damn! Imagine being afraid to braid your hair because people will make fun of you,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Black women fought long and hard for the right to wear our styles…

