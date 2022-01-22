Kim Kardashian West’s Billionaire Status: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Afforded It

Kim Kardashian West’s Billionaire Status and the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kim Kardashian West became a billionaire in 2021, owing to the success of her SKIMS and KKW Beauty brands.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the other hand, was instrumental in the reality star’s financial success.

Here’s how the worldwide pandemic boosted Kardashian West’s brands and helped her become a billionaire.

Kim Kardashian West was named a billionaire by Forbes in 2021.

Her net worth increased by about (dollar)780 million, according to the publication, owing primarily to two of her businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also makes millions from her reality show, investments, and various brand deals.

SKIMS was valued at (dollar)1.6 billion in 2021, according to Kardashian West (via Insider).

Together with business partner Jens Grede, she is the company’s largest shareholder and holds a majority stake.

Kanye West, Kardashian West’s ex, owns a portion of SKIMS and has continued to consult with her on the brand during their divorce proceedings.

Kardashian West sold a 20% stake in her cosmetics company KKW Beauty to Coty in June 2020.

KKW Beauty was valued at (dollar)1 billion as part of the deal.

OMG, I’ve been dying to tell you about the new @skims Cozy Collection – pajamas andamp; loungewear that I’ve been living in at home – I even sleep in this robe! Get it on Monday, December 9th at 9 a.m. PST at https:t.coQsy51S3rtD! The coziest holiday gift for yourself and loved ones! pic.twitter.comJnVKMrJBZ

The coronavirus pandemic is one of the reasons SKIMS has been so successful.

Because of the virus’s lockdowns, everyone in the world was wearing pajamas and loungewear rather than formal attire.

And in December 2019, just before the global lockdowns began, Kardashian West began selling loungewear.

SKIMS reported (dollar)145 million in sales in 2020, despite the pandemic making sourcing materials difficult.

“The pandemic hit at our first or second drop of loungewear,” Kardashian West told Vogue (via Insider).

“And it just so happened to be the ideal time and the ideal storm of everyone staying at home and wanting to be a lot more comfortable.”

