Kim Kardashian West’s Family is Accused of ‘Playing With Black Men’s Lives,’ According to Kanye West.

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian West and her family of “playing with the lives of black men.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have been feuding on social media, with the rapper leveling serious accusations against the reality star.

He has accused her of denying him access to their children and claimed that her family “plays with the lives of Black men.”

Kanye West, a rapper, has recently been very active on social media.

He began a feud with Kim Kardashian West, whom he is divorcing, over the TikTok account of their daughter North West.

Since then, the Donda rapper has shared private messages from his wife’s family on social media.

He shared screenshots of the alleged family member asking for Yeezys, West’s brand of designer sneakers, on Instagram (which he has since deleted).

“Is it safe to buy Yeezys on stock x? Andrew wants belugas,” the person West claims is his wife’s cousin wrote (per Capital FM) after supporting the rapper’s stance on TikTok.

We’d like to see you and the kids as soon as possible.”

“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED

The rapper went on to say in the same caption that his mother “destroyed” his relationship with his father and that he didn’t want his children to go through the same thing.

“MY DAD DIDN’T HAVE MONEY OR A PUBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP,” Kanye West wrote (as reported by BuzzFeed).

“THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHOSE CHILDREN’S FUTURES ARE ONE-SIDEDLY CONTROLLED”

He went on to say that he “gave the culture” to the SKIMS founder’s family and that he could “take that culture back.”

“AS A FATHER, I DON’T EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERRATIC,” West wrote.

“I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE – IF THEY KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME AS A WHOLE UNIT, I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK..”

There’s NO WAY that Kim’s cousin went from siding with Kanye to asking about Yeezys this quick pic.twitter.com/g6A5mM2Oj4 — IGZ (@igzrap) February 6, 2022