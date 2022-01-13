Kim Kardashian’s and Selena Gomez’s go-to spray tan artist offers advice on how to maintain a golden glow all year.

Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez’s go-to spray tan artist offers advice on how to keep your golden glow all year.

Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and other celebrities have been tanned by Isabel Alysa of Dolce Glow.

The tanning expert offered advice on how to achieve and maintain a flawless tan.

We spoke with Isabel Alysa because we think you’ll enjoy her recommendations at these prices.

The items displayed are from Isabel’s own line.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

If you’ve ever wondered how Kim Kardashian keeps her tan looking so good all year, it’s thanks to Isabel Alysa, Hollywood’s go-to spray tan artist.

Isabel has worked with a number of celebrities, including Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, Becky G, Katy Perry, and Dorit Kemsley.

Isabel’s tanning studio, Dolce Glow, is well-known among LA tanning enthusiasts, and those of us who don’t live in the city can get that signature glow from the comfort of our own homes thanks to the Dolce Glow By Isabel Alysa tanning products.

She’s used her years of experience to develop tanning mousse, gradual tanning lotion, applicator mitts, and other cutting-edge products to help you achieve your ideal tan while avoiding common tanning blunders.

Isabel recently spoke with E! News to share her pre-tan preparation, post-tan care, tan application, and other tips for maintaining a streak-free, natural-looking tan.

E! : You sell at-home tanning products in addition to spray tanning your clients in person.

What changes in tanning trends have you noticed in those two aspects of your business?IA: I’ve definitely noticed an increase in direct-to-consumer sales, as more people are self-tanning at home.

Last year was one of the best for Dolce Glow.

While many businesses and companies struggled, we saw a significant increase in our sales.

Even if they are staying at home, people want to look and feel good.

Then, when it comes to spray tanning, especially for celebrities, I consider myself extremely fortunate to be a part of the glam squad because the entertainment industry is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez’s Go-To Spray Tan Artist Shares Tips To Have A Golden Glow All Year Long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Alysa Tan Artist (@isabelalysa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Alysa Tan Artist (@isabelalysa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Alysa Tan Artist (@isabelalysa)