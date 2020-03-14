Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Message for Tristan Thompson May Surprise You

No drama on this guy’s birthday!

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers know, Kim Kardashian has had a bumpy relationship with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.

But as the NBA player celebrated his 29th birthday today, one Kardashian couldn’t help but send well wishes on social media.

“Happy Birthday @RealTristan13!!!” Kim shared on Instagram Stories with her 162 million followers. “Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

As for the photo she chose, the SKIMS businesswoman included a shot from a Los Angeles Lakers game where she made headlines for reportedly booing Tristan. She would later set the record straight by explaining that she was simply cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sitting courtside alongside Kanye West.

“I was literally up going, ‘Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!'” North West‘s mom explained. “Like, embarrassing myself and like, LeBron James right there and all the Lakers.”

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloe later reflected. “They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth.”

While fans will have to keep up with the crew to see if a family celebration is coming, we can’t help but point out that Tristan’s schedule is a bit more free.

Earlier this week, the NBA suspended the season after two players tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Ultimately, Khloe and Tristan remain focused on co-parenting their daughter True Thompson.

“She’s in a great place in her life where she’s focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She’s not interested in giving him another chance,” a source previously shared with E! News. “She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all.”