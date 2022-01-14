Kim Kardashian’s extreme low-rise leather pants are thought to have been copied by Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox, according to fans.

Fans believe Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox COPIED Kim Kardashian’s extreme low-rise leather pants.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend, is said to have copied Kim Kardashian’s look by wearing extreme low-rise leather pants.

On a date with the rapper in West Hollywood earlier this week, the actress wore the tight bottoms.

Kim’s fans immediately recognized the ultra low-rise pants because they’re similar to the pair she wore months ago in New York City.

The 41-year-old had shared a series of photos from her night out with friends, wearing a striking crop top that showed off her toned abs.

Julia, 31, wore a leather long-sleeved crop to show off the large “cello” tattoos on her back.

Leather gloves and knee-high boots completed her look.

Meanwhile, Kanye wore an oversized hoodie and disheveled jeans to keep things casual.

After dinner, the 44-year-old Donda rapper and the filmmaker left the exclusive venue hand-in-hand, putting on a tactile show for the cameras outside.

Julia leaned in for a kiss on the lips from Kanye, who grabbed her waist.

The new couple, who met on New Year’s Eve, partied with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather, as well as Kanye’s friends Antonio Brown and The Game, at Delilah’s.

Julia sat on Kanye’s lap as the three of them hung out inside, according to Evan Ross.

The mother-of-one wrapped her arms around the musician in another photo as the group posed for the camera.

After they hit it off on December 31, Kanye sparked a romance with Julia.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she said in an interview with Interview Magazine last week.

“It’s a lot of fun being around him because he’s so energetic.

He kept my friends and me laughing, dancing, and smiling the entire night.”

In a steamy shoot that followed the interview, Kanye and Julia kissed and cuddled up to each other.

The couple has been spotted having romantic dinners at Carbone Miami and Carbone New York, as well as seeing “Slave Play” on Broadway.

Julia, like the outspoken rapper, has “uncontrollable energy,” and the two are “perfect for each other,” according to The Sun.

“She has an energy that cannot be controlled,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. “Her and Kanye are perfect in that way.”

Her femininity is her art and her power, and she is a true IT girl.

“She is incredibly creative; growing up in the heart of New York City, you are surrounded by creative people…

