Kim Kardashian’s Family Reaction to Her Relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian West’s romance with Pete Davidson has the Kardashian family’s support.

The 28-year-old comedian, according to ET, has been bringing out the best in the 41-year-old mom of four, and the famous family approves.

Since November, Kardashian West and Davidson have been linked, and their relationship appears to be deepening.

They went on a post-New Year’s vacation to the Bahamas and were photographed holding hands and embracing during a pizza and ice cream date in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“Kim’s family adores Pete and is overjoyed at the prospect of their relationship,” a source says.

“When Pete is around, Kim radiates, and the family notices and respects Pete for bringing out Kim’s best self.”

“Kim and Pete are constantly in hysterics and are always laughing together,” the source adds.

“Pete reveals a side of Kim that she adores.”

Pete’s sense of humor is something she adores, and their chemistry is incredible.

Kim appreciates how genuine he is.

He’s also a sweetheart who always prioritizes Kim.

They get along swimmingly and have a special bond.”

Kardashian West and Davidson, according to the source, have been flying back and forth between Los Angeles, where she lives, and New York, where the Saturday Night Live star is based.

The source claims, “It’s actually been really fun and easy, and there’s no pressure.”

“Pete admires Kim’s ability to be both a great mom and a boss.

She’s built an empire, and Pete admires her for being able to juggle multiple successful businesses while also going through a difficult divorce.

He admires her intelligence and considers her to be a supermom.”

According to the source, Kardashian West is unconcerned about her estranged husband, Kanye West, moving on, but the 44-year-old rapper isn’t.

“Kanye despises the idea of Kim being with someone else and is furious that Pete and Kim are dating,” the source says.

“It’s not something he’s happy about.”

Kim is unconcerned about Kanye’s female companions.”

Watch the video below for more on Kardashian West and Davidson’s dinner date on Tuesday, when they put on their most public display of PDA yet.

