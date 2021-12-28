Kim Kardashian’s fans believe that her 3-year-old daughter Chicago should work as a MODEL like her aunt Kendall, who’serves face’ in holiday photos.

Chicago, three, stole the show, according to KIM Kardashian’s fans, after she posed like a pro on the family Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter has been compared to her model aunt Kendall Jenner, with fans predicting that she will follow in her footsteps.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as Khloe Kardashian and her three-year-old daughter True Thompson, posed for photos to commemorate the holiday season.

They were all dressed in Kim’s Skims collection and sat on the floor, beaming for a series of photos.

Kim’s fans, however, were drawn to one young girl in particular.

Followers rushed to compliment Chicago’s posing skills and predicted that the toddler would have a successful modeling career after seeing the photos on social media.

“THE WORLDWIDE BOMBSHELL SUPERMODEL CHICAGO WEST,” one wrote.

“She’s a whole model,” wrote another.

“OMG Chi is a born model,” said a third.

“Chicago, like her aunt Kendall, is going to be the next model in the family,” said another.

“Chicago is coming for Auntie Kendall’s job,” one joked.

Kim revealed photos from the family’s scaled-down Christmas Eve party by posing for photos on Santa’s lap while wearing a tight bodysuit.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their lavish Christmas parties, but this year they went for a more intimate gathering.

Kim, 41, shared a series of photos from the event, wearing a body-hugging brown suit and letting her long hair fall.

She shared several candid photos of herself and her four children, North, eight, Chicago, three, and Saint, six, and Psalm, two, having fun.

One photo showed her eldest child giving her youngest daughter a piggyback ride as the reality star struggled to get the kids’ attention towards the camera.

Both girls wore pink and purple bodysuits in the same style as their mother.

The boys’ eyes darted to the sides, and the youngest seemed more interested in playing with his toy cars than in the photoshoot.

In front of three multi-sized Christmas trees surrounded by candles on the floor, Kim posed with her sister Khloe, 37, and North.

For the occasion, Khloe wore a tight-fitting sheer silver gown that glistened in the light.

Other photos of the party only showed Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney’s son Reign, six, in the background.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.