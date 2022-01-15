Kim Kardashian’s “Independent Baby Girl Twin” turns four years old today in Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 4-year-old daughter Chicago West’s birthday with a series of adorable photos and videos.

Chicago, you’ve turned 100!

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian’s youngest child with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, turned four in January.

To commemorate the occasion, the proud mother shared a touching tribute on social media.

Kim has shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her “baby girl Chi Chi” over the years on Instagram.

The two pucker up for a kiss selfie in one sweet snap.

In another photo, the 41-year-old billionaire and her mini-me are seen on the beach wearing matching silver one-piece swimsuits.

Kim captioned the slideshow, “My independent baby girl twin.”

“You are the most lovable, huggable, snuggly baby girl on the face of the earth.”

“You are the perfect princess!”

She also said she couldn’t wait to celebrate with “all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of,” according to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“You have brought so much joy to our family, and I love you so much,” she said.

By way of a surrogate, Kim welcomed Chicago back in January 2018.

Kim and Ye have three children: North West, eight, Saint West, six, and Psalm West, two.

“Kanye and I are delighted to announce the birth of our healthy, lovely baby girl,” Kim said at the time.

“We are eternally grateful to our surrogate, who gave us the greatest gift a person could give, as well as to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their exceptional care.”

Kim has had a special bond with her youngest daughter “Chi” since welcoming her into her famous family.

During a spring break trip in April of last year, the aspiring lawyer shared photos of herself and her 3-year-old wearing matching all-black outfits.

She captioned the photo series, “My Twin Forever.”

Kim caught her little girl carrying one of her hot pink see-through designer handbags last summer, demonstrating that Chicago is clearly inheriting the SKIMS founder’s sense of style.

“Caught someone trying to steal my stuff,” the reality star wrote on Instagram on June 24 as the fashionista-in-training walked through her mother’s massive closet, wearing an oversized tie dye te.

