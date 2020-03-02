Kim Kardashian’s Latest Hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week Is One She ”Hates”

We may be hair for Kim Kardashian‘s new hairstyle, but she is not.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been slaying the style game during Paris Fashion Week. From her risqué latex ensembles to her ultra-glam beauty lewks, the SKIMS founder is making the streets her personal runway.

Such was the case on Sunday, when the reality TV personality stepped out in not one, not two but THREE fiery outfits that showed off her enviable curves.

Kim donned skintight pieces from Balmain’s latest collection, which debuted over the weekend in Paris. Yes, Kimberly Noel Kardashian was sporting fresh-off-the-runway lewks for her afternoon outings in the City of Light.

The beauty mogul made sure to turn heads in each number, as she sashayed along the sidewalk in a chocolate, caramel and pink-ish nude latex ensemble. For each piece, she accessorized with a matching latex blazer, killer heels and stunning hair and makeup.

However, Kim’s go-to hairstylist revealed that there was one hairdo she wasn’t a total fan of during her many wardrobe changes on Sunday.

Chris Appleton took to Instagram to share that the reality TV star rocked a hairstyle that she “hates,” all in the name of fashion.

“So we always try this length and Kim hates it,” the celebrity hairstylist captioned his Instagram. “What do you guys think?”

Earlier in the day, Kim styled her hair in a chic ponytail that had long extensions and was parted to the side. She accessorized her updo with a caramel latex-like hair tie.

In the post, Appleton showed a picture of the KKW Beauty founder rocking a sleek straight hairstyle that was parted in the middle. The length of her ‘do was a little longer than a lob, and it fell a little past her shoulders.

The KUWTK star appeared to debut this hairstyle while she visited the Eiffel Tower with her eldest daughter, North West. It appeared Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, also joined in on the fun.

Paris Fashion Week is still in full swing, so it’s only a matter of time before Kim makes heads turn with her fashion and beauty choices.