Kim Kardashian’s latest Kanye West shoutout demonstrates that she understands the importance of giving credit where credit is due.

Kim Kardashian’s latest Kanye West shoutout demonstrates that she is capable of giving credit where credit is due.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s (sorry, Ye) marriage was the celebrity equivalent of the Avengers teaming up for the first time on the big screen for the first time back in 2012.

Their relationship seemed tailor-made for modern celebrity, bridging the gap between tabloid culture and mainstream hip-hop.

However, the growing chasm between their personalities eventually led to their divorce.

While the two are still said to be at odds, Kardashian did extend an olive branch to her husband by thanking him for his role in shaping her as a fashion icon at a recent awards ceremony.

It was the perfect marriage of pop culture in the twenty-first century.

Kardashian and West were both huge stars in their own right before they got together, but their relationship elevated them to a new level.

West was, and continues to be, a legend in the music industry.

Kardashian was a reality television star with a burgeoning business career.

Their relationship began on such a positive note.

Before becoming parents to three children, they (in)famously starred in the video for Yeezus’ hit song “Bound 2.”

They both attended the Met Gala.

They married and had four children together.

In September, Kardashian announced her divorce.

The news appears to have left West reeling.

Meanwhile, Kardashian appears to be having a good time with Pete Davidson, Hollywood’s favorite rebound boyfriend.

At this year’s People’s Choice Awards, where she was named a Fashion Icon, Kardashian expressed her gratitude to her ex-husband.

After thanking major industry figures such as Zac Posen, Riccardo Tisci, and Olivier Rousteing, she joked about West’s influence on her collaborations with such designers, joking that they “probably were talked into it by getting a call from Kanye.”

Kardashian continued to talk about Ye with more sincerity, praising him for helping her break into the industry’s upper echelon.

“Thank you to Kanye in particular for really introducing me to the fashion world,” she said as the crowd applauded.

Given that he took ownership of everything she wore early in their relationship as a couple, it’s fitting that Kardashian thanked West for helping shape her recent style.

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West and his stylist went through Kim’s wardrobe and replaced what they didn’t like (which was…

