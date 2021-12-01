Kim Kardashian’s Most Memorable Looks Prove She’s a PCAs Style Icon

Is there anyone who is more fashionable than Kim Kardashian?

With form-fitting ensembles that ooze both sophistication and major sex appeal, the reality TV queen has always kept the red carpet blazing hot.

The KKW Beauty founder has become a style staple among Hollywood’s best-dressed elite as a result of her daring efforts.

Now, at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, the mother of four will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

Kim not only commands the red carpet, but she also encourages us to keep up with her. Whether she’s turning heads in next season’s must-haves, running errands in the most-editorial looks, or creating artful and powerful moments that will stand the test of time, Kim not only commands the red carpet, but she also encourages us to keep up with her.

Kim’s diverse archive of cutting-edge couture is a fashionista’s dream, with Schiaperellibusts and Viviene Westwood vibes.

We’re traveling through time, reliving the Fashion Icon’s boldest and best looks over the years, paired with a fearless energy that only Kim can convey.

Before the big show next week, take a look back at Kim’s most iconic fashion moments.

On Tuesday, December 12, watch Kim accept the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 PCAs.

E! and NBC’s 7 at 9 p.m.

During the WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards ceremony, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum accepted the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 in a leather dress from SKIMS’ collaboration with Fendi.

Hello, snakeskin boots!

Kim looked stunning in this stunning hot pink Balenciaga catsuit, which she wore to her post-Saturday Night Live hosting afterparty.

A plunging skin-tight black Balenciaga look, of course, for a quick run to the pharmacy.

Kim wore a custom Balenciaga ensemble and her signature ponytail as she walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2021.

While out to dinner, the reality star made a statement in a strapless top and leather pants.

Kim dazzled in an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with matching sunglasses while visiting the Vatican in June 2021.

The reality star paired a tight black cardigan with a dragon printed skirt with some added glitz.

Kim’s Christmas outfit, a couture Schiaparelli with a leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt, drew a lot of attention on social media, but she was unfazed.

In a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown, Kim celebrated her 40th birthday.

It’s a crop of vintage Balmain models…

