Kim Kardashian’s Picture of True, Stormi and Chicago Prove They Really Are the 3 Musketeers

The gang’s all here!

On Friday, Kim Kardashian treated fans to some adorable snaps from daughter Chicago West‘s 2nd birthday party. Just as she requested, the toddler had a Minnie Mouse-themed b-day bash and her cousins True Thompson, 21 months, and Stormi Webster, 23 months, on hand to help her ring in the milestone age.

Donning Minnie Mouse ears and matching face paint inspired by the famous cartoon, the cousin trio posed for a sweet picture during the festivities. “My baby Minnie Mouse,” Kim wrote on Instagram, also sharing a solo shot of Chi from her big day.

Last week, the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered for the Chicago’s magical Minnie birthday party, which featured a lavish Minnie Mouse cake in honor of the theme and other tasty treats inspired by the youngin’s favorite Disney character. To make the party extra special, guests were treated to tons of arts-and-crafts activities, including a paint night set up complete with mini easels.

Taking to social media to wish Chi a happy birthday, the SKIMS founder wrote, “Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! “She continued, “You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

Chicago isn’t the only family member that had a Disney-themed party on Thursday. To ring in Stormi’s second birthday, which isn’t until February, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the special occasion in Disney World. And, as always, it was a Kardashian affair.

Joined by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick, the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul took her daughter to the Magic Kingdom, where they had visiting Cinderella’s Castle, riding the attractions and enjoying yummy treats.

“They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree,” one eyewitness told E! News as they spotted the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. “Kylie pointed out Ariel to Stormi!”

After their trip, Kylie shared a sweet picture of Stormi on Instagram. Still decked out in her sequined Minnie ears and wrapped in a Minnie Mouse blanket with her Minnie doll, she channeled her famous mom and gave the camera some duck lips. Kylie captioned the pic, “storm’s first disney trip.”