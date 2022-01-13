Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson has ‘lasted longer’ than her marriage to Kris Humphries, according to her fans.

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson has lasted longer than the reality star’s marriage to Kris Humphries, according to her fans.

As their relationship heats up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently caught on a secret date “kissing” the SNL star.

The devoted fan compared the romance to her famous 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries.

The devoted fan compared the romance to her famous 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries.

They wrote on the platform, “Kim and Pete’s ‘fling’ has officially lasted longer than her marriage to Kris Humphries.”

“I know it’s ridiculous, but it came to me out of nowhere.”

Kim divorced Hump 72 days after they married.

They remarked, “It’s been 75 days since she and Pete were seen holding hands on the roller coaster.”

“Listen, I’m not claiming it’s real or fake.

It’s just a fun bit of information I came across.”

Kim and Kris got engaged only seven months after they started dating in the summer of 2011.

He proposed to her with a (dollar)20 million, 20.5-carat ring, and the whole thing was captured on camera by KUWTK.

They married in a lavish ceremony with 450 guests in August of that year, then jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as Kim filed for divorce on October 31, just over three months after they married.

Kim and Pete met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October, when she made her first appearance on the sketch comedy show.

Since then, they’ve been seen on several dates in Los Angeles and New York, as well as a romantic tropical getaway to the Bahamas shortly after the New Year.

The couple was spotted enjoying a “secret” romantic date at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

“They were there around 8 p.m. last night,” said Michael Bellavia, a fellow restaurant patron.

They were the only ones left.

Booth in the corner.

“He’s facing the restaurant, and she’s facing only him.”

“At their table, they were kissing.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he continued.

Their strange encounter happened just days after the couple returned from a New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas.

Pete rented a screening room on Staten Island last month so that they could have a private screening of Lady Gaga’s new film, House of Gucci.

Just a few days…

