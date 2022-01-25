Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson is ‘FAKE,’ according to Kanye West, who calls him a “bad dresser who shops at malls.”

Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson is ‘FAKE,’ according to Kanye West, who also calls him a “bad dresser who shops at malls.”

KANYE West is said to think Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson is ‘fake,’ and he isn’t a fan of the SNL comic’s style.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper went from pleading with Kim, his estranged wife, to slamming her beau.

“Kanye has been telling friends that even though they are separated, he still feels’suppressed’ by Kim,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

“He feels suppressed because he feels he has kept a lot of things quiet for her and he likes to speak his mind.”

“For one, he thinks her relationship with Pete Davidson is a ruse,” the insider continued.

“He thinks the Kardashians make up stories about their lives, and he’s fed up with it.

“He thinks she’s going for the polar opposite of him to annoy him, and it irritates him.”

Kanye isn’t just upset about Pete’s relationship with Kim, according to the source.

Pete’s style, or lack thereof, irritates the fashion-conscious musician.

“Clothes and style are very important to Kanye, and he has been telling friends that Pete wears the worst clothes ever,” the insider says.

“He’s been criticizing Pete for wearing’mall clothes.'”

“He believes it’s affecting all of his work with Kim,” a source told The Sun.

“When Kanye redid her closet and thought he was helping, he felt like he gave her the world.”

“He considers fashion to be an art form, and he wanted to introduce her to it.”

Kanye has been concentrating on transforming Julia Fox, his new muse.

In the last month, the two have been spotted out together several times, often in similar out-there outfits.

The gripes of the Chicago native aren’t all about fashion, nor are they all about a snubbed ex.

As a father, Kanye has his own fears.

According to a source close to The Sun, the musician is unhappy with the way his estranged wife approaches many aspects of parenting, including fashion and Internet access.

He’s also concerned that his children are being misled about religion.

“He also feels like the kids are turning out like’mini Paris Hiltons’ with the way she dresses them now,” the insider added.

“He’s also irritated that North [West] has a TikTok account because he doesn’t want his kids on social media.”

According to the source, Kanye is aware that he is to blame for some of the animosity between himself and Kim.

“Kanye understands he made mistakes and now wants to make amends so he can see his kids,” the source said.

“However, he believes Kim is acting strangely…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.