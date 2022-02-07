Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Brand’s Addison Rae Wore This Exact Slip Dress

Addison Rae wore Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Brand’s Exact Slip Dress.

We often see one of our favorite celebrities wearing swoon-worthy street style that we can’t afford.

We end up having to find a look for less, as much as we’d love to replicate their OOTD.

We wish we could have the original outfit just once.

Addison Rae recently wore the cutest black slip dress to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles, making our dream come true.

Naturally, we assumed the figure-flattering gown was a high-end designer piece out of our prince’s price range.

But, to our delight, we discovered that the maxi dress is from Kim Kardashian’s low-cost Skims line!

After all, the 21-year-old TikTok star is good friends with Kourtney Kardashian and has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Now we can shop Addison Rae’s exact slip dress from Nordstrom to keep up with her!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress for (dollar)78.

The Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress is a wardrobe staple.

We all have a favorite LBD, but this maxi version takes it to the next level.

First and foremost, the ribbed stretch modal fabric is incredibly soft and comfortable.

This dress hugs your curves in all the right places and is made with Skim’s signature shaping technology.

The straps are also adjustable for a custom fit.

This inclusive style is available in 11 different colors and sizes XS-4X.

Keep it simple with black, grey, or camel, or go bold with pink (perfect for Valentine’s Day!).

This is such a simple, everyday outfit!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Skims Ribbed Long Slipdress for (dollar)78.

This top-rated slip dress is a hit with customers of all sizes! One reviewer said, “It fits like a glove and it snatched you in without suffocating you.” Another said, “It fits me perfectly.”

It’s comfortable and well-made.

And it follows every curve to perfection.

This slip dress is clearly a wardrobe winner.” The fit! The fabric! The feel!

“Kim, you’ve done it again!! Hands down, the best dress I’ve ever owned.”

