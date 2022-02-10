Kim Kardashian’s sister and Travis Scott won’t reveal the name of their son, Kylie Jenner, as Instagram fans speculate.

Live updates on Kylie Jenner’s baby name – Kim Kardashian’s sister and Travis Scott have refused to reveal the name of their son, despite speculation from Instagram fans.

KYLIE Jenner’s fans are still guessing what her baby’s name will be after she appeared to confirm the gender in a cute photo.

After announcing the arrival of her baby on Sunday, February 6, 2022, the billionaire, who also has a daughter named Stormi, has yet to reveal a name.

“2222,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her holding a newborn’s hand.

Kylie has been dropping hints that she’s having a boy throughout her pregnancy, from the branding for her baby line featuring the color blue to her telling Instagram captions.

Fans are still guessing the newborn’s name more than a week after Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child was born.

The 24-year-old and her family appear to have dropped some hints about it, and her fans believe they’ve figured it out.

“Angel pie,” wrote Kris Jenner, “angel baby,” said Kylie’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and sister Kim Kardashian added an angel emoji.

“Why do I think Kylie Jenner’s baby will be named Angel,” one fan speculated.

He was born in the year 2222, and I’ve noticed angel emojis underneath the post, so those are angel numbers…”

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Kylie Jenner Live blog.

Kylie Jenner’s second child was born when she was 22 years old.

Is Kylie Jenner still a billionaire? How much money does she have?

Kylie Jenner has how many children?

So, what did Kourtney Kardashian have to say about it?

Several members of Kylie Jenner’s family congratulated her on the birth of her son on her Instagram post.

“Mommy of two lives,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote alongside a series of emojis, for example.

She also posted a screenshot of Kylie’s Instagram Story on her own.

The significance of a person’s birth date

Kylie Jenner revealed the birth date of her baby boy, February 2, 2022, while also confirming that he is a boy with a blue heart.

The baby’s birthday, 020222, is significant because some people believe the repeating number is an angelic sign.

In the comments section, many members of the famous family reacted quickly, with mom Kris Jenner writing “Angel pie.”

Baby news has been dubbed a “distraction” from the Kimye feud by some.

Some Kardashian fans believe Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy to “distract” attention away from Kim and Kanye West’s ongoing feud.

“Kris Jenner uploading Kylie’s baby announcement so that everyone forgets about the Kimye drama,” one fan wrote in a comment on Kylie’s Instagram post.

“I love Kris Jenner,” another fan agreed, writing.

Kanye West is being a jerk.

That kind of negativity doesn’t belong around Kim and him.”

“Kylie keeps her baby posts in her drafts and then posts them afterward,” a third fan commented.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.