Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS & 20 More Brands Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you’re looking for some retail therapy and want a reason to shop, here’s a great one: Some amazing brands are doing a lot of good and giving back!

To start, Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line SKIMS is donating 20% of all proceeds from the Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, to help solve food-insecurity for impoverished kids. And they’re not the only ones: Otherland is offering 10% off and giving 10% of sales to local food banks in New York, while Insta-fave beauty brand Billie is donating $100,000 to food banks across the country helping those affected by the virus.

Check out all brands giving back below!

Billie: The fab body brand is donating $100,000 to food banks across the country helping those affected by the virus.

Corkcicle: Support small businesses affected by COVID-19 by sharing the name of your local Corkcicle retailer at checkout. In turn, the brand will send the store a check for the sale.

Everlane: All the proceeds from sales of the 100% Human collection will be donated to the Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Farmacy Beauty: For 30 days as of March 17, this fab beauty brand is donating 10,000 meals a day to Feeding America, and encouraging donations to the organization’s COVID-19 Rescue Fund. They plan to match contributions.

Grande Cosmetics: Get 15% off your order, and the brand will donate 15% of earnings to Feeding America to help the food insecure.

Heartloom: 20% of the proceeds from every order are going to Feeding America March 16-22.

Hermoza: Nominate your personal hero during The Modern Day Heroes Campaign, and the swimsuit brand will choose three each week to select an item from their store.

Hiki: The new body care brand is donating two free products to hospital and those working in medical facility workers who tag the brand on Instagram with @arfabrands and use the hashtag #TodayImFeeling.

Hu Kitchen: Purchase a box of Hu’s amazingly delicious crackers at 15% off, and they’ll match with donations of an equal number of boxes to two local New York food banks dedicated to helping the food insecure!

Keen Footwear: The brand will donate $100,000 pairs of shoes to workers on the frontlines of the crisis, and their families at home. Just fill out a form on their website to tell them who could use the support.

Kendra Scott: 50% of all proceeds from the “Shop for Good” Everlyne Bracelets are being donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Lipslut: This innovative lip brand is donating 100% of the proceeds from sales to organizations that help those affected by COVID-19.

L’Oreal Paris: The beauty brand is making hand sanitizer and distributing it for free to care homes, hospitals and pharmacies across Europe. They’ve also donated over one million euro to those in need, and suspended payments from partner salons that sell the brand.

Mutha: Grab a body butter, and 10% of that sale will be donated to the International Medical Corps to help address coronavirus in conflict zones.

Pacific Shaving Company: From now until the end of March, the Pacific Shaving Company is donating 100% of the profits from their site to the CDC foundation.

Popsockets: Buy the two new PopGrips designs, and 100% of the sales will be donated to support Doctors Without Borders and Feeding America.

Provonias Group: For engaged hospital workers who are working during the crisis, the luxury wedding dress brand is offering a free dress until August 31.

SKIMS: Starting March 23, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line is donating 20% of all proceeds from the Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, to help solve food-insecurity for impoverished kids.

Sky Organics: The brand is donating $10,000 to Feeding America and the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, the latter helping restaurant workers affected by the shutdown.

Theragun: Not only is Theragun having a sale on all their percussive therapy tools, but they’re donating a portion of all sales to support Feeding America.

Vardagen: Buy an item from their Pndmc Collection, and they’ll donate 20% of the proceeds to freelancers who have lost their jobs or income due to COVID-19.

—Originally published March 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT