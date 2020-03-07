Kim Kardashian’s Video of Her 4 Kids Playing Together Will Warm Your Heart

One thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids know how to travel in style.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved this to be true by sharing a video of her four children—North West (6), Saint West (4), Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (9 months)—playing in their “morning fort trains.”

While it wasn’t as fancy as the private jets the famous family members often take, the pretend mode of transportation still had plenty of bells and whistles. It was creatively crafted out of boxes, blankets and pillows. Saint and Chicago sat in the fake cabin and even enjoyed some snacks. They also boarded the fort train in their dinosaur and motorcycle pajamas, and Chicago brought along a toy as a travel buddy.

As for the other two passengers, North placed Psalm in the backseat, which was actually a bin. The little lady, who wore a cute pair of heart pajamas, then found her seat at the front.

“I think this invention is so good guys,” the proud parent, who was given the task of driving the creation, said at one point.

The KKW Beauty head also documented all of the morning hecticness. From Kim asking North if she woke Psalm to Saint asking Kim if he could have her phone, every relatable moment was captured. At one point, Chicago even closed the door to her cabin while Kim was trying to film the video.

Watch the video to see the precious playtime.