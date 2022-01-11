Kim Menzies of 90 Day Fiance has no regrets about buying Usman Umar a PlayStation and a laptop: ‘I Would Do It All Over Again.’

Kim Menzies of 90 Day Fiance says she has no regrets about getting Usman Umar a PlayStation and a laptop: ‘I Would Do It All Over Again.’

Kim Menzies, star of 90 Day Fiancé, is aware that some viewers questioned her motives for handing Usman “SojaBoy” Umar a PlayStation 5 and a laptop during their first face-to-face meeting, but she isn’t letting it bother her.

“People can believe whatever they want,” the 50-year-old star of Before the 90 Days told Us Weekly exclusively on January 10.

“I am aware of the type of woman I am.

“I’m aware of Usman’s character.”

Some questioned whether Kim was attempting to “buy” her beau’s love after she presented him with a brand-new MacBook Pro and PS5 gaming system upon meeting him for the first time.

It didn’t help that the editing in the episode made it appear as if the DJ took his new electronics and left Kim in her hotel room so he could game all night.

Kim explained to Us, “It wasn’t like that.”

“As a result, some things have been misconstrued in a positive way.”

Despite the backlash, the reality star said she has no regrets about giving Usman such expensive — and, in the case of the PS5, difficult to obtain — gifts.

She told Us, “I’d do it all over again.”

After becoming a fan of Usman’s music, Kim found him on the internet.

The pair decided to meet up in Tanzania, where the musician was doing a video shoot, as previously reported earlier in the season.

“It’s way better than what I was expecting,” Usman said in a confessional interview about the duo’s first meeting.

“She appears to be in good shape.”

Before the 90 Days: Season 4 aired in 2020, the Nigerian native appeared on season 4 of the show.

After months of estrangement, he and ex-wife Lisa Hamme called it quits in late 2020. She accused him of using her to further his music career by gaining fame on reality TV.

Usman has denied his ex-wife’s allegations about him, but some fans have speculated that he is pursuing another relationship on television for ulterior motives.

Kim, on the other hand, is unconcerned.

She told Us, “Usman does the show for love.”

“I don’t believe he did it for any other reason than to get our story out there,” says the author.

