In ‘Delivery Knight,’ Kim Woo-bin Returns to K-Dramas for the First Time Since His Cancer Recovery.

Kim Woo-bin Returns to K-Dramas After Cancer Recovery in ‘Delivery Knight’

Kim Woo-bin, who starred in the Korean drama The Heirs, is returning to the small screen with Netflix.

The actor rose to prominence after portraying a number of memorable characters in School (2013) and a leading role in 2016.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Kim decided to take a break from acting.

Kim returns to K-dramas in Netflix’s upcoming Delivery Man, while working as a narrator in a film in 2021.

Kim Woo-bin was well-known for his long-term relationship with Hometown Cha Cha Chaactor Shin Min-a.

They began dating in 2015, and their relationship drew the attention of the public.

Kim, on the other hand, would face a new challenge in 2017 when she was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

His agency, Sidus HQ, issued a statement, according to The South China Morning Post.

“Thankfully, they said it’s not too late to get treatment,” his agency said. “So he’s started radiation therapy and is taking medication.”

Kim spent two years focusing on his health after undergoing cancer treatment.

Kim underwent three chemotherapy treatments and 35 radiation treatments, according to the Korea Times in 2018.

The actor took a break from acting during that time.

Fans will be able to see him in a new Netflix dystopian K-drama, which will mark his triumphant return to the small screen.

Kim Woo Bin, Esom, and KangYouSeok Have Been Confirmed To Star In A New Dystopian Drama https:t.couZRxcoxDxTpic.twitter.comHKittMGD3u

‘Snowdrop’ and Two Other K-Dramas Set in North-South Korea

In a new leading role, Kim makes his comeback.

The cast of Netflix’s Delivery Knight has been confirmed, according to Soompi.

In the dystopian future K-drama, the actor will play the leading role.

The webtoon-based drama is set in the far future, when delivery men are an important part of society.

The year is 2071, and society has become so polluted that it is impossible to survive without breathing apparatus.

The K-drama follows the story of a main character.

He goes by the moniker “Delivery Knight 5-8.”

The protagonist is a gifted fighter who meets a refugee who, like him, aspires to be a delivery knight.

“As Korea’s desertification continues, the remaining 1% of humanity has become stratified, and delivery knights have come to play an extremely important role in society,” according to Soompi. Kim will star alongside Taxi Driver’s Esom and Once Again’s Kang You-seok.

