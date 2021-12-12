Kimberlin Brown Says This Man Is Sheila’s Soulmate on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Kimberlin Brown Says This Guy Is Sheila’s Soulmate on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a villain that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful despise.

While Sheila has committed a slew of heinous crimes over the years, she is a troubled soul who longs to be loved.

She’s had a lot of suitors, and the audience has weighed in on who she should marry.

Only one person can claim to be her soulmate.

Sheila creates a buzz wherever she goes, whether in Genoa City or Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful villain finds time for romance when she isn’t plotting.

Her most famous marriages were to Eric Forrester (John McCook) and James Warwick (Ian Buchanan).

Sheila loved Eric and James, but she wasn’t her soulmate, according to Brown.

Brown spoke with The Locher Room about her character’s personal life and gave an unexpected answer about Sheila’s soulmate.

Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) is Sheila’s perfect mate, according to Brown.

“Mike was Sheila’s right-hand man.

He’d go to any length for her.

Brown explained, “He was the one who truly loved her.”

Shelia met a new partner in crime shortly after arriving at The Bold and the Beautiful in 1992.

At Forrester Creations, Mike was employed as a security guard.

Mike discovered Sheila’s evil nature after discovering she had switched Bridget Forrester’s (Ashley Jones) paternity test results.

Sheila attacked Mike with a vicious dog after he threatened to expose her.

Despite the fact that he had harmed him, Mike became Sheila’s ally.

After threatening to reveal Sheila’s past in Genoa City, he’d help her kidnap and hold James hostage.

Mike proved to be a worthy friend to Sheila over the years.

Mike, on the other hand, betrayed Sheila by teaming up with her arch-enemy Maggie Forrester (Barbara Crampton).

Maggie enlisted Mike’s assistance in kidnapping Sheila in order to reunite with James.

Shelia tries to flee captivity by seducing Mike, but her scheme backfires.

Sheila eventually manages to flee and reunite with James.

Mike leaves town in the meantime, and he hasn’t communicated with Shelia since.

Sheila has found a new partner-in-crime since her return to The Bold and the Beautiful in August of 2021.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), who recently returned, has developed a friendship with Sheila.

The two outcasts have banded together to fight The Forresters, who want them to be silenced…

