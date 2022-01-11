Kimberly Dawn’s Mother Sally, from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Passes Away — Read Kim’s Emotional Instagram Tribute

Kimberly Dawn’s Mother Sally, from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Has Passed Away — See Her Emotional Instagram Tribut

Kimberly Dawn revealed her mother, Sally, died peacefully in the middle of the night before the 90 Day Fiancé star.

The Season 5 star of Before the 90 Days paid a touching tribute to her mother on her Instagram account.

Sally, Kimberly’s mother, was featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, giving relationship advice to her daughter.

Because of her brutal honesty and sense of humor, she quickly became a fan favorite.

Kim reveals in the first episode that she will be leaving her mother to travel to Tanzania to meet Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar for the first time since becoming her mother’s full-time caregiver.

“I’m going to miss you a lot,” Sally says to her daughter, “but I just don’t want you to be hurt.”

All I want to say is that I hope everything goes well for you.

Because if it isn’t, I’ll go… I’ll track him down, and I’ll thrash him.”

She advised her daughter to be herself rather than the “perfect woman” for Usman.

She expressed her desire for her daughter to “stay true to herself.”

Kimberly announced on Instagram on January 11th that her mother, Sally, had died.

“My mother passed away last night,” she wrote.

“No one will ever know how close she and I were,” says the Instagram post below:

Kimberly (@itskimberly90) shared a link to this post.

“She was my (hashtag)1 supporter and best friend,” the tribute continues.

I’ll miss you for the rest of my life, but I know you’ll always be in my heart and mind.

Mommy, I adore you.”

Kimberly expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support during this difficult time.

“I can’t answer every phone call or message at this time,” she explained.

“I appreciate everyone’s kind words, prayers, and thoughts.”

“Thank you everyone for the heartfelt words,” the 90 Day Fiancé actress captioned her son’s Instagram post.

We’ve lost a vital part of our world, but we’ll try to keep going because that’s what she would want.

Thank you all again for your help.

To us, it’s extremely important.”

Kimberly, with the help of her mother, Sally, raised her son, JD, on her own.

As a result,

