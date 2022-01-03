Kimberly from Season 5 of ‘Before the 90 Days’ threatens to ‘Flip the Table,’ accusing Usman ‘Sojaboy’s’ friends of sabotaging their relationship.

Season 5 star Kimberly from ‘Before the 90 Days’ threatens to ‘Flip the Table,’ accusing Usman ‘Sojaboy’s’ friends of sabotaging their relationship.

Fans were shocked when they saw the extravagantly expensive gifts Kimberly bought for Usman when they first met before 90 Days Season 5.

Kimberly suspects Usman’s friends, Badmus and Slam-T, of attempting to sabotage their relationship in the fourth episode of the season.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Since his first appearance in Before the 90 Days, Usman’ Sojaboy’ has been gaining traction in the South African music scene.

He hasn’t released a full album yet, but he has released a few singles.

One of the singles was dedicated to his ex-wife, Lisa Hamme, aka “Baby Girl.”

He’s currently filming a music video for his song “Zara” with Kimberly in Tanzania.

Usman’s manager, Badmus, set up a meeting with Rosa Ree, a fellow musician in the area, a few days after Kimberly arrived to meet him in person.

Neither Badmus nor Usman’s assistant Slam-T appeared pleased when Usman invited Kimberly to the meeting to discuss Rosa Ree.

At the meeting, Kimberly and Usman held hands, which bothered Badmus and Slam-T.

“I think Usman cares about Kimberly very much,” Slam-T told the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5, “but when we’re in public places and he’s holding hands with her, it’s very bad for his image.”

Someone could simply snap a photo and upload it to the internet.

‘Oh, he’s back with another old lady,’ everyone will say.

“That’s not what we’re looking for, brother.”

Those gifts?! Usman is a very fortunate man.

Badmus and Slam-T were both disappointed when Usman invited Kimberly to the dinner with Rosa Ree, and when she encouraged Usman to go alone, Badmus and Slam-T jumped at the chance for Usman to spend some alone time with Rosa Ree.

Usman, on the other hand, insisted on bringing Kimberly.

“A part of me is wondering if his team planned this on purpose like to push me out of the way so they can maybe show me ‘Hey like this is the kind of woman Usman should be dating,” Kimberly told the producers of Before the 90 Days Season 5.

“If I do see any kind of…,” the 50-year-old San Diego native continued.

