Kimberly Perry of the Band Perry secretly married earlier in 2021.

Kimberly Perry deserves to be congratulated.

The Band Perry member revealed on Sunday that she secretly married Johnny Costello in June.

Perry revealed the news in a Facebook post commemorating the holiday season as well as her and Costello’s six-month wedding anniversary.

Perry announced the news alongside a sweet photo of herself and Costello smiling at each other.

“Today my love, [Johnny Costello], and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!'” Perry wrote in the post, adding that she and her husband “hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette” on June 17 “and got married at midnight.”

Costello also announced the exciting news on his own Instagram account, where he posted a photo of himself and Perry hugging.

“YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!!” Costello exclaimed in the caption before wishing Kimberly Perry the “happiest Six Months of Marriage.”

Every day should begin with a prayer and end with a kiss.

“‘I promise to trust steadily, to hope unswervingly, and to love extravagantly’ – urs,” Perry wrote in response to the post.

Perry was previously married to JP Arencibia, a former MLB player.

Perry filed for divorce in March 2018 after the former couple married in 2014 and had been married for four years.

“Yes, sadly it’s true, my marriage has come to an end,” Perry wrote in a message to fans at the time, “know that beauty will emerge from these ashes, and, as always, I want to thank you all for your love and support.”

Perry went on to sing about her divorce in The Band Perry’s 2019 single “The Good Life,” which was released in February.

The relationship between Perry and Costello is currently unknown.

Costello first appeared on Perry’s Instagram account in September, three months after they said “I do,” according to Entertainment Tonight…

