Kimberly Wyatt reveals she suffered horrific injuries to her “head, neck, elbows, and knees” during DOI training.

Kimberly Wyatt reveals that she suffered horrific injuries to her “head, neck, elbows, and knees” during DOI training.

Kimberly Wyatt, a former Pussycat Doll, has revealed that she suffered severe bruising all over her body while skating.

The star, who will appear in the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice, told Good Morning Britain that she had hurt her “head, neck, elbows, and knees.”

Kimberly, 39, was joined by her skating partner Mark Hanretty to discuss their preparations for the first live show on ITV on Sunday night.

During her training, the singer told GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard about the number of brutal falls she had taken on the ice.

“Every time I step onto the ice for a training session, I fall on average probably twice,” Kimberly explained.

“The falls hurt a lot – it’s like a bug bite that lasts about 20 minutes before it goes away.”

The bruises are severe, but it’s all part of the process.”

Ben, 47, joked that he’d be wearing “knee pads and elbow pads,” while Kate, 54, added, “If I’m being honest, I’d be in an inflatable sumo suit.”

Kimberly went on to list her injuries, which included a number of nasty bruises, after revealing she had tried various types of padding.

“I went to practice one day wearing knee pads because I hit them so hard,” she explained. “Instead, I hit my neck, head, elbows, and hips.”

Along with former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, the Pussycat Dolls star is expected to be one of the early favorites of the new series.

On Sunday night, as the competition gets underway, the new celebrity contestants on the ITV skating show will take to the ice for the first time.

It comes after Kimberly appeared unrecognizable in a DOI behind-the-scenes video, demonstrating how she was cramming in some last-minute practice.

The blonde mother of three had scraped her hair back and was wearing a full face of make-up for the photo shoot.

She told her followers, “Five days to go,” as she slowly made her way around the ice.

I’m working on all the details, trying to make it as incredible as possible.”

“It’s getting very close now,” Kimberly said as she showed fans the tunnel that all the Dancing On Ice contestants skate through to get onto the rink.

“I can’t wait to share all of the hard work I’ve put in to try my hand at figure skating and Dancing On Ice.”

“I’m excited to share,” says the author.

I’m sending you a lot of love.

Have a fantastic, incredible, amazing week.

“Goodbye, y’all!”