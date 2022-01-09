Kim’s (dollar)1.25M 15-carat bauble to Kourtney’s (dollar)850k 12.5-carat bauble are the biggest Kardashian rings.

Kim’s (dollar)1.25 million 15-carat bauble to Kourtney’s (dollar)850k 12.5-carat bauble are the biggest Kardashian rings.

From Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring to Kim Kardashian’s subtle diamond band, the Kardashian family has seen plenty of diamond bling over the years.

Men have come and gone in the family, but fans remember the diamonds they gave out while they were still alive.

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to flaunt some rumored jewels.

The model sparked rumors when she posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Devin Booker wearing what appeared to be wedding jewelry.

The NBA player wore a gold ring on his ring finger in the photo.

Kendall and Devin are known for their secrecy.

They kept their relationship a secret for ten months before announcing it on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Neither has addressed rumors that they married in secret.

She may be the newest member of the Kardashian family to sport a ring, but she’s far from alone.

Kourtney Kardashian recently got a new ring, and it’s absolutely stunning.

Travis Barker of Blink 182 proposed on the beach with rose petals and candles in October.

He gave his future bride-to-be a massive diamond, estimated to be between 10 and 12 carats.

The ring is just one of many memorable Kardashian rings, which aren’t all wedding jewelry.

Kendall’s beau’s jewelry sparked speculation that she might be wearing a sparkler on her wedding ring finger, though she hasn’t been seen wearing one yet.

Devin was seen wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger in photos of himself and Kendall cuddled up during a recent romantic getaway.

The couple is known for their secrecy, so it’s not impossible that they married in secret.

Kendall’s model fingers will have to be watched to see if she’ll be rocking a rock of her own any time soon.

After just a few months of dating, Kourtney was surprised with a massive diamond from her fiancé Travis, 46.

On a beach with rose petals and candles, he proposed.

After spending the holidays together, the couple returned to the same beach where he proposed in December.

Kourtney is known for flaunting her engagement bling.

Shortly after receiving the massive ring – a 10 to 12-carat sparkler – she flashed it to the camera.

An elongated oval solitaire diamond sits on a thin band in Kourtney’s ring.

At first glance, it’s unclear whether the band is solid or has small diamonds.

The ring could be up to 15 carats, according to a diamond expert who spoke with Page Six.

