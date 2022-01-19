Kirk Gleason’s Most Surprising Revelations on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Kirk Gleason’s Strangest Revelations on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Even though Kirk Gleason was not the main character on Gilmore Girls, he remains a fan favorite.

Kirk, played by Sean Gunn, is so popular that fans discuss everything about the Stars Hollow resident with hundreds of jobs.

Kirk’s random and often bizarre revelations are one of the things that make him memorable.

Do you recall his three most bizarre episodes?

Kirk Gleason never seemed to be able to keep a steady job.

Instead, the sprightly Stars Hollow resident was a forerunner of the gig economy.

He made himself available to work for a number of businesses in the small hamlet, as well as working on his own side projects.

Even so, his odd assortment of jobs did not appear to be a good way to amass a small fortune.

In any case, he was successful in doing so.

Kirk revealed in season 5 of Gilmore Girls that he had saved more than (dollar)200,000.

He intended to put the money toward the Twickham House, which Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore had hoped to purchase.

Kirk’s above-average bankroll still makes no sense, but that’s true of most of Gilmore Girls’ finances.

During the early seasons of Gilmore Girls, no one knew what Kirk did with his limited free time.

He told fans in season 6, but it raised more questions than it answered.

Kirk told Luke that he enjoys socializing with older women.

Because of their friendships, the elderly women frequently left their jewelry to Kirk in their wills.

Kirk’s strange admission is one of his oddest.

He didn’t just hang out with a couple of older ladies, either.

Based on the jewelry case he popped open in Luke’s Diner to help Luke select a ring for Lorelai, he spent all of his free time with Stars Hollow’s senior population.

One has to wonder what Lulu thought of his strange hobby.

Kirk was by far Stars Hollow’s most enigmatic inhabitant.

His strange living situation was one of his most intriguing characteristics.

Kirk lived with his mother and pretended to be in a state of extended adolescence, which became a running gag on the show.

Kirk revealed that he is one of 12 siblings during the show’s seven-season run.

It was speculated that he was the…

