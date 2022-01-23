Kirsten Dunst Acknowledges She Hasn’t Seen ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — ‘I’m Sorry!’

Kirsten Dunst is a talented actress who has starred in a number of noteworthy roles.

Despite this, she is best known to Marvel fans for her role as Mary Jane Watson in the original Spider-Man trilogy.

Many names of Spider-Man legacy actors were rumored to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, including Kirsten Dunst.

She wasn’t in the movie, and she hasn’t seen it yet on the big screen.

In 2002, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man starred Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, and the film introduced the world to her.

In the Marvel film, MJ was essentially the girl next door.

Maguire’s Peter Parker has had a crush on her since they were children, and after he gains powers and she begins dating his best friend, he finally gets close to her in the film.

The upside-down kiss shared by Spider-Man and MJ in Spider-Man is possibly one of the most iconic scenes in the history of Spider-Man films. After that night, she develops a crush on the superhero.

However, as the movie progresses, MJ realizes her feelings for Peter, despite the fact that she is unaware that he is Spider-Man.

At the end of the film, she declares her love for Peter, but he rejects her due to his dangerous lifestyle.

After MJ discovers Peter’s secret at the end of Spider-Man 2, the two finally get together.

In Spider-Man 3, they have relationship problems after Peter is infected with the Venom symbiote.

However, at the conclusion of the film, Peter and MJ reconcile.

The couple is still together, according to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst spoke with People about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

“I haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home,” she said when asked if she had seen the film.

“My apologies!”

Dunst admitted, “I know I have to.”

“I know Tobey is in it, and it’s such a big surprise that everyone is freaking out.”

I’m going to do it.

I’ll watch it at some point.

I’ll watch it with my son because he’s getting into Spider-Man.

He watches a kid’s version of Spider-Man, so perhaps he’ll join me in watching it.”

“It’s such a cool legacy to be a part of and to be the first and a Spider-Man fan,” the actor continued.

That strikes me as a very special thing because these fans have grown up with these films…

