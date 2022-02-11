Kirsten Dunst has revealed that a mystery actor ’embarrassed’ her by referring to ‘Bring It On’ as a ‘dumb cheerleader movie.’

Kirsten Dunst is a well-known actress in 2022 who has been the subject of much speculation for this awards season.

The actor, who is now 39, was nominated for her first Golden Globe at the age of 12.

Dunst was not immune to the pitfalls of adolescent insecurity or the opinions of others, despite his accomplishment.

She revealed that one of her first big successes, Bring It On, made her feel embarrassed when another actor called it a “dumb cheerleader movie.”

Dunst claims to be aware of her surroundings in the entertainment industry, which she has worked in for over three decades.

“I think there’s a part of me that always checks myself, or checks what’s going on around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter for the podcast “Awards Chatter.”

Dunst noted that her first successful film, Bring It On, was released in 2000, and she aspired to be taken seriously.

She was only 17 years old when she shot it, and she had no idea it would go on to become what it has.

She was, however, aware of what others had to say about it.

Despite the fact that the inspirational film was a huge hit right away and since its release, Dunst recalled a time when someone else’s words about it had an impact on her self-esteem.

Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter that she remembers reading a hurtful remark from a colleague.

“Actually, I recall another actress saying something.”

“Well, I’m not in a dumb cheerleader movie,” she explained.

“And the fact that she said that made me feel so bad about myself.”

Dunst was “embarrassed” by the remark, but a friend, Sofia Coppola, offered her some sound advice.

She advised her not to read anything because she would invariably come across something she didn’t want to read.

For the record, a thorough internet search yielded no immediate results as to which actor said that about Bring It On.

Gawker, on the other hand, has compiled a list based solely on guesses, which includes Betty White, a beloved icon.

The film is now considered a cult classic, with a large following of devoted fans.

Most critics agree that it has progressed far beyond the realm of “dumb cheerleader movie.”

Dunst’s confidence in the role, despite the naysayers, was probably bolstered by her…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.