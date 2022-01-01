Kirsten Storms, star of ‘General Hospital,’ has revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that she was “really sick.”

Kirsten Storms of ‘General Hospital’ says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was “really sick” when she found out.

Kirsten Storms of General Hospital has had a particularly difficult year.

She was out of commission earlier this summer after undergoing brain surgery.

She then went on Instagram yesterday to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She also revealed that she had to “suddenly” leave her previous apartment.

Kirsten Storms, who portrays Maxie on General Hospital, took a break from the show for a while.

She had shows taped all the way until June 2021.

She would be off the show “indefinitely,” according to production at the time.

Storms was last seen on the show on July 19.

Maxie left Port Charles at the time, along with her baby, who is now in Brook Lynn’s custody.

Storms’ surgery was written into the episode, which was taped in June of 2021.

Maxie wants to raise a glass to a world without Peter, but he’s a difficult target to take down.

Will her dreams come true? pic.twitter.comF77FhPGWGKTune into a dramatic new (hashtag)GH – starting RIGHT NOW on ABC!

Storms was diagnosed with a benign cyst at the base of her brain after suffering from severe migraines, as fans will recall.

Storms had also received a lot of support from her fellow General Hospital cast members, who had sent her well wishes for a quick recovery.

Despite rumors that Storms would be recast on General Hospital, she recovered completely and relatively quickly.

She was soon back at work.

WATCH: What would New Year’s Eve in Port Charles be without a bit of Lucy Coe-style mayhem? (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comTm1fZjoWhw

Storms appears to have been struck by bad luck once more.

Storms revealed a one-two punch of bad luck on December 31, 2021, via her Instagram stories.

Her first revelation was that she had to “suddenly” leave her previous residence the day before Christmas Eve.

“I know I haven’t done many stories recently,” she admitted.

“The day before Christmas Eve, I relocated.”

Obviously, I had no say in the timing of my relocation.

But I’m really enjoying my new home and neighborhood.”

But it didn’t end there.

Storms then revealed that she’d recently tested positive for…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.