‘KISSING in the corner booth during a secret date at an LA restaurant,’ according to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The Sun has learned that KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson kissed during a secret dinner date in Los Angeles this week.

The KUWTK star, 41, and SNL comedian, 28, were spotted together at Jon and Vinny’s restaurant on Tuesday night, according to a source.

“They were there around 8pm last night,” said fellow diner Michael Bellavia.

They were the only ones left.

The booth is in the corner.

“He’s facing the restaurant, and she’s facing only him.”

At the table, they were kissing.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he continued.

Kim and Pete’s latest date was first revealed by Instagram gossip account Deux Moi just days after they returned from a trip to the Bahamas.

Since they were first linked during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, their relationship has grown stronger.

They’ve performed in Los Angeles and New York on numerous occasions.

Pete rented a screening room on Staten Island last month so that they could have a private screening of Lady Gaga’s new film, House of Gucci.

They reunited in Los Angeles just a few days later, and were seen having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

After spending New Year’s Eve apart, the couple decided to spend some quality time together by taking a relaxing vacation to the Bahamas.

The couple is thought to have stayed in a (dollar)10 million villa with a poolside spa and deep water marina.

Kim’s new relationship comes after she divorced Kanye West, 44, last February.

North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the four children of the former couple.

The 44-year-old Donda rapper recently made his most public show of support for Kim by spending (dollar)4.5 million on a house across the street from her Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.

He reportedly paid well above the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and renovate.

Despite his intentions, Kim recently filed for divorce from Kanye after he “embarrassed her” by begging for them to reunite during a Drake benefit concert.

Kanye West began dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, this month after they met on New Year’s Eve.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she explained in an interview with Interview Magazine last week.

“It’s so much fun to be around him because he’s so energetic.”

